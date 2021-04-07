हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vishal Jethwa

Mardaani 2 villain Vishal Jethwa to star in a romantic music video!

Vishal Jethwa will be seen playing a romantic in a new music video! Arko Pravo Mukherjee of Teri Mitti fame has sung a soulful single Dhat and Vishal is playing a charming lover in the video.

Mardaani 2 villain Vishal Jethwa to star in a romantic music video!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vishal Jethwa's powerful performance as a spine-chilling villain in the Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 earned with rave reviews. Vishal’s entry into Bollywood was a blockbuster and now he is gearing up for his project. 

He will be seen playing a romantic in a new music video! Arko Pravo Mukherjee of Teri Mitti fame has sung a soulful single Dhat and Vishal is playing a charming lover in the video.

Vishal Jethwa talked about his project and said, "When I was approached by Arkoda for this music video, I didn’t think twice as Arkoda is a very respected singer-songwriter and music composer. I have been a huge fan of his compositions Teri Mitti and Nazm Nazm. When I heard the music, I fell in love with the song as I found it to be a very sweet, romantic composition.”

He added, “Also when I learnt that the concept of the song is retro and the part I was being offered was of a romantic boy, I grabbed it as I have never got the opportunity to play a romantic character on screen. I felt it would be something different and challenging. This song and the lyrics personally connected with me and my family also loved it. So, I decided to do it as I wanted the audience to see me in a different avatar post Mardaani 2.”

Vishal is looking for more opportunities to play a romantic hero on screen. He said, “I would love to. However, whatever characters I will portray, positive or negative, I would always like to challenge myself to ensure that I do complete justice to the role. I am grateful for all the love and appreciation I received for my character in Mardaani 2. Having said that, as an actor, I would like to constantly challenge myself to play different roles.”

He said after his cold, evil act in Mardaani 2, this is definitely a welcome change! 

"It was a very refreshing change as I played a dark character in Mardaani 2. So, I was quite excited to collaborate on this music video. There is a stark difference between my character in Mardaani 2 and the role I am essaying in the music video. It was fun shooting for this music video and I am sure the audiences will love it as much as we enjoyed creating it", he said.

 

