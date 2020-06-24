Marina Kuwar, whom Sonu Nigam mentioned in his warning video for Bhushan Kumar, shares post on depression

New Delhi: Hours after singer Sonu Nigam took Marina Kuwar's name in his warning video for T-Series boss Bhushan Kumar, the actress said she is battling depression. In a Twitter post, Marina said that the cause of her depression is due to some "unwanted incidents" in her life.

"When your life changes drastically due to some unwanted incidents happened in your life, that time you choose to go into depression. No one knows how badly these incidents affect your life. Sometimes we give up and we end up with our life! Feeling so depressed," read her post.

Besides the tweet, she also shared two quotes on depression on her Instagram stories.

The first went: "I have depression. But I prefer to say `I battle` depression, instead of `I suffer` with it. Because depression hits, but I hit back. Battle on."

The other read: "My life is very different. My life is very hard and very difficult."

Her latest post on her Instagram timeline too talks about depression, pain and sadness in life.

In an Instagram video on Monday, Sonu Nigam accused Bhushan Kumar of being music mafia. He had also alleged that the T-Series head had worked at sabotaging his career.

Warning Bhushan Kumar not to mess with him, Sonu said in his video in Hindi: "Do you remember Marina Kuwar? I don`t know no why she spoke and why she backed out, but media knows how the mafia functions. I still have that video with me. Now if you mess with me, I will upload that video on my YouTube channel. So don`t mess with me."

Later, Bhushan Kumar's wife Divya Khosla Kumar claimed Sonu Nigam was "selling lies" to seek publicity. She called the singer "thankless".

On the professional front, Marina is known for her shows such as 'CID' and 'Aahat'.