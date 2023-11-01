Meet Anushka Sen, 21-Year-Old Actress With 50 Million+ Followers On Social Media

New Delhi: Anushka Sen, if you say, you have never heard this name- we believe you are not in the social media game! Well, the young talented actress is one of the busiest names, a star on social media and enjoys a huge follower base of almost 50 Million+ across social media platforms, which is bigger than most of the actors in the industry and merely at the age of 21. But what made her a household name is her brilliant performances in the entertainment industry with her range of projects and unparalleled feat as a Different Global Star of India, looking East where she enjoys great popularity.

Her social media boasts of such interesting content- from beautiful silhouettes to adorable travel journals, and brand associations and has all the inspiration we need in every aspect!

The youth icon made her appearance in web shows like Crashh and many more. Apart from this, Anushka's talent is not just limited to this, the actress also has notable performances in films namely, the period drama film Lihaaf: The Quilt, Am I Next, and ​​Country of Blind, which has been invited by the Oscars Library. Her work profile is also embedded with many chartbuster music videos.

Moreover, Anushka will be soon making her foray into South Korean cinema with her upcoming movie titled 'Asia' where she is going to represent India and it only cements her position as a different Global Star Of India, just like we have Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas winning the West. Owing to her growing popularity and the value Anushka brings as the bridge between the two countries, she was also recently appointed as the 'Honorary Brand Ambassador of Korean Tourism'.

Keeping her constant delivery of interesting and entertaining content to the audience across the platforms, Anushka Sen enjoys an enormous follower base on her Instagram which is 39.4 Million. Well, she is indeed an actress who will definitely bring more of such content to the audience while we assume it's just the beginning.