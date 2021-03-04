हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle accuses Royal family of 'perpetuating falsehoods'

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

London: In another sensational preview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, which will be aired on Sunday, Meghan has accused the Royal family of Britain and its staff of "perpetuating falsehoods" against the couple.

"I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us," Meghan told Winfrey, as quoted by People magazine.

The magazine explained that "the Firm" referred to the institution of the Royal family.

"And if that comes with risk of losing things, there's a lot that's been lost already," Markle added.

On Wednesday, the Palace issued a statement that they were looking into the matter of "bullying allegations" made against Markle the day before, as reported by the British tabloid The Times, by members of the Royal Staff when the couple were in Kensington Palace.

"We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned," the palace had said in a statement.

