New Delhi: Meghan Markle has never shied away from speaking her mind. The ‘Suits’ actress has always voiced her opinion against racism and how rumours spread about her equation with the Royal family.

Recently, she came on Serena Williams podcast called ‘The Misconception of Ambition’ where he spoke about how ambition is considered a terrible thing for women. She said that ever since she started dating Prince Harry, she was made to feel that ambition was a terrible thing for her.

According to The Guardian, Meghan said, “I don’t remember personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ambitious until I started dating my now husband, and apparently ambition is a terrible, terrible thing. For women.” She further said, “Since I felt the negativity behind it, it’s really hard to unfeel it. I can’t unsee it either in the millions of girls and women who make themselves smaller, so much smaller on a regular basis.”

Further, she also talked about how the society starts treating men and women differently after they have kids. “The double standard between how men and women are treated after having kids is so, so real. I’ve felt it,” she said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in a lavish royal wedding ceremony in the year 2018. A year later, they welcomed son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. The couple welcomed their daughter Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor in 2021 after they moved to California.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan had mentioned how people in the Royal family were concerned about the skin colour of son Archie. The actress was last seen in the role on Rachel Zane in legal drama ‘Suits’.