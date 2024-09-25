Advertisement
ALIA BHATT

Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Says She Didn't Go To The Washroom For 6 Hours In Her Outfit; Trolls Mock Her Struggle

Alia Bhatt gets mocked for mentioning not going to the washroom for 6 hours in the Meta Gala 2024 event. 

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 03:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Says She Didn't Go To The Washroom For 6 Hours In Her Outfit; Trolls Mock Her Struggle Pic Credit: Instagram (@Alia Bhatt)

If you think being a heroine is an easy job, well sometimes it can take a toll on you. Alia Bhatt on her appearance in the Kapil Sharma show, revealed her struggle over wearing the timeless saree and mentioned how she didn't go to the washroom for six hours at Met Gala 2024.

Alia Bhatt dazzled the red carpet at the Met Gala in Sabyasachi's timeless saree, she looked every bit ethereal and gorgeous, but she actually struggled in that outfit. However, this struggle of the actress has made the trollers troll her and they take a jibe at Alia. 

Alia mentioned in the show that she was not able to go to the washroom for 6 hours," I didn’t go to the washroom for like 6 hours". As the statement of the actress goes viral, there are trollers who take a dig at her struggle and compare her with Ananya Panday.  One user mentioned on the post," Not going to washrooms for 6 hours is now her struggle… oh my god how hard her life must be". 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

 

Another comment read," “Struggle hai bhai struggle.” Remembering Ananya’s ‘struggles’". One more user said," Le Ananya Pandey: Behen teri life main to muj se bhi zyada struggle". 

Alia is currently promoting her next release Jigra where she plays the role of elder sister to actor Vedang Raina. The film is co-produced by Karan Johar. 

