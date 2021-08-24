हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Milind Soman

Milind Soman finishes 8-day barefoot run at Statue of Unity

Actor and model Milind Soman has completed an eight-day barefoot run of 420 km at the Statue of Unity, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 182m-tall statue at the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadia, Gujarat.

Milind Soman finishes 8-day barefoot run at Statue of Unity
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor and model Milind Soman has completed an eight-day barefoot run of 420 km at the Statue of Unity, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 182m-tall statue at the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadia, Gujarat.

Milind started running on August 15 from the Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai, and finished it this past Sunday. His wife Ankita Konwar also joined him for 28 km of the distance. Milind covered the distance by running close to 60 km per day.

 

The fitness enthusiast braved heavy rainfall, flooded roads, harsh sun, and high fever to complete the run. He had hit the road after eight months for the run. In the past, Milind has been a part of various marathons.

His just-concluded run was to promote the nationwide Fit India and Healthy India campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Milind Somaneight-day barefoot run420 kmStatue of UnitySardar Vallabhbhai Patelardar Sarovar DamKevadia
Next
Story

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80

Must Watch

PT28M12S

DNA: Watch world exclusive report from inside Kabul Airport