Mira Rajput poses in white bikini with shiny emerald green earrings, calls herself 'beach bum'

New Delhi: Social media star and Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor is enjoying her tropical vacation in the Maldives with her hubby and kids. The upbeat celeb has been sharing snippets of her scenic vacation on Instagram with her fans.

In the latest rendition of her pics, is a photo of her donning a white bikini paired with a trendy green and white scarf which she had wrapped around herself. She looked impeccable with her charming smile and emerald green earrings.

In the caption of the post, she wrote, "Beach Bum. Literally haven’t got off it since."

Take a look at her posts:

Earlier, the actress had shared stunning pictures of the tan she got while under the sun in the Maldives. Fans complimented her on her golden tan.

Mira has a huge fanbase and so in order to keep them updated about her personal life, she often treats them with some interesting tidbits of her personal life.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015. Theirs was a family affair with only close friends in attendance. They are one of the power couples in the Hindi movie business and also a regular at various fashion dos.

The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016, and welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September 2018.