Mira Rajput’s kiss for husband Shahid Kapoor has the internet fawning!

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor on Friday posted a picture with wife Mira Rajput kissing on the cheek, and the fans are not surprisingly gushing.

"Feeling the love," wrote the actor along with the picture.

Fans posted glowing compliments in the comments section, many wished Shahid "happy birthday" because February 25 was his special day.

Some, like this user, had a witty reaction: "Bhai dil se bura lagta hai bhai plz bhai single logon ka khyal rakha karain"

Shahid has started shooting for Raj and DK's action thriller web series, which marks his debut in the web world.

The actor also has the much awaited film 'Jersey' lined up. The film is scheduled for a Diwali release in November. The date has also been confirmed for the release of the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithiviraj', thereby setting up one of the big clashes at the box office this year.