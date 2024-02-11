Mithun Chakraborty Health Update: Debashree Roy Shares, 'He Is Out Of The ICU And Recuperating...'

New Delhi: Mithun Chakraborty's medical news has taken the internet by a storm. A day prior, an official statement read that the actor suffered an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke. Now, according to Times Now, it has been revealed that the actor-turned-politician is feeling better. Actress Debashree Roy shared that Mithun is now out of the ICU and is recovering.

“I also met Mithun in the hospital. He is better now, he was taken to the hospital in time and yes, his sugar levels had gone down. He was feeling quite uneasy. But now he is out of the ICU and recuperating in a room,” Debashree Roy told Times Now.

A day prior, the official statement read, "Shri Mithun Chakraborty (73), National Award-winning actor, was brought to the Emergency Department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, around 9.40 am with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs. Necessary laboratory and radiology investigations were carried out including an MRI of the brain. He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. Presently, he is fully conscious, well-oriented and has consumed soft diet. Shri Chakraborty is being further evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-physician, cardiologist and a gastroenterologist."

Mithun has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. The statement mentioned that the actor was brought to the hospital with complaints of weakness in his right upper and lower limbs. He is currently receiving the necessary treatment and remains under the observation of a team of doctors. Chakraborty was recently named as a recipient of the Padma Bhushan Awardees 2024.