Model-actress Pranati Rai Prakash flashes stylish gym look, dons a halter neck top and tights- In Pics

New Delhi: The gorgeous Pranati Rai Prakash featured in back-to-back projects like Penthouse and Blackwoods. The actress is an avid social media user and shares a glimpse of her life with her fans and followers.

The fitness freak Pranati Rai Prakash was spotted in Bandra recently outside her gym. The "Love Aaj Kal" actress was spotted wearing a baby pink halter neck top and black and white leggings. The actress looked stunning in her latest gym look.

Pranati started off with India’s Next Top Model before entering Bollywood. Later, she made her debut with Family of Thakurganj and was also seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal 2'.

Pranati Rai will be soon seen in a Punjabi music video "Tenu Gabru Pasand Karda". The actress now turned singer released her first debut single which she sang and composed her part in the song “Tera Muskurna”.

She will be seen sizzling her audience with her ALTBalaji web series 'Cartel' by Ekta Kapoor and also 'Blackwood'. She shall also be seen in her upcoming Netflix web film – 'Penthouse' by Abbas-Mustan opposite Arjun Rampal.