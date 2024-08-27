Mohanlal Resigns As AMMA President Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations In Malayalam Film Industry, Rising Criticism

New Delhi: In a major turn of events, superstar Mohanlal has resigned from the post of president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). According to reports, all the members of the executive committee submitted their joint resignation. This comes after the Hema Committee report on harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry was made public. It contained shocking accounts alleging harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of women professionals.

The 235-page report, published after redacting the names of witnesses and the accused, notes that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by about 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who dominate and exert control over the industry, according to ANI.

The report of the three-member panel headed by a former judge of the Kerala High Court and set up by the state government in 2017, was submitted to the Pinrayi Vijayan-led Kerala government in December 2019 and made public only this month.

Justice Hema Committee Report

On August 26, Malayalam film actor Minu Muneer made sexual harassment allegations against some of her co-stars in the Malayalam film industry. Minu accused actors M Mukesh, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Idavela Babu of subjecting her to verbal and physical abuse in the process of filming movies.

In a conversation with ANI, Minu spoke about her experiences, difficulties and tribulations, including for AMMA membership, and her being denied roles and being described as "worthless".

"Once, as I was coming out from the toilet, Jayasurya hugged me from behind and even kissed me forcefully... After that, Idavela Babu expressed his interest in a sexual relationship with me," she alleged.

"Once when I was driving to a new shoot location, Maniyanpilla Raju sat with me in the car and started asking questions about my husband and how I would manage without him here. I told him that he had misunderstood me. Maniyanpilla Raju once told me that I should keep my hotel door open at night but I refused. After this, I wasn't given films," she further alleged.

The allegations come a day after the resignation of director Ranjith and actor Siddique from their positions in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) following accusations made against them.

SIT TO INVESTIGATE SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS

Amid sexual harassment allegations in the Malayalam film industry, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the hardships faced by women in the industry. The SIT met at the police headquarters on Tuesday to outline the continuation of the probe.

"Special Investigation Team formed to investigate the hardships faced by women in the film industry convened at the police headquarters to outline continuation of the probe. The SIT has been strengthened by including additional women officers. All related cases registered at local police stations are to be handed over to the SIT for further investigation," said the statement from the Kerala Police.

The Kerala government had earlier said that it has decided to form a special investigation team, led by a senior police officer, to investigate allegations of sexual abuse in the Malayalam film industry.

"In light of recent interviews and statements from several women in the Malayalam film industry detailing the hardships they have faced, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a meeting with senior police officials here on Sunday," said an official release from the Chief Minister's Office.

(With ANI inputs)