Mohit Raina REVEALS how friendship with wife Aditi blossomed into love, says he 'slowly pushed things'

New Delhi: Actor Mohit Raina got married to Aditi in an intimate wedding in Rajasthan in December last year. In January this year, he had surprised fans when he shared his wedding photos on Instagram. However, even at that time, Mohit had not spilt any details about his ladylove, protecting her from the limelight.

However, in a recent interview, Mohit gave fans insight into his love story with his wife Aditi. Speaking to Radio host Siddharth Kannan, Mohit revealed that he was the one who made the first move and would always start conversations with Aditi.

Mohit said that the base of their relationship was a friendship which is very important. It was from there, their love story began.

He told Siddharth, "I met her through common friends. My favourite quote is 'See what you want, get what you see'. So, I worked towards it." He added that it was him who initiated things between the two. "I was the one who started conversations and slowly-slowly pushed things."

In a previous interview with Hindustan Times, Mohit recalled how their relationship turned into courtship.

He revealed "We met a few years back. After a few years of our friendship, which developed with due course of time, we mutually decided to take it ahead. It was during the pandemic (second wave), I met her family to ask for her hand. Then, families met and decided to take it ahead."

He also revealed that Aditi is not from showbiz but from a tech background.

The 'Mumbai Diaries: 26/11' actor said that the wedding took place on short notice and was a close-knit family affair in Rajasthan.

Mohit didn't want his marriage to be a public affair as he said he has always been a private person and wanted to keep this low-key. He had a traditional Kashmiri wedding with his ladylove Aditi in December.

On the work front, he will next be seen in season 2 of MX Player's web series 'Bhaukaal'.