Monalisa

Monalisa's latest picture in saree is all things beautiful - See pic

Monalisa's latest picture in saree is all things beautiful - See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa is quite active on social media. The actress, who has a humungous fan following on social media, posted a sensuous picture of herself in a aqua blue sheer saree on Instagram on Sunday.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Mona wished her fans "Happy Sunday."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Monalisa started off her career in Bhojpuri films and is a big name in the industry today. She has worked with almost every top-notch Bhojpuri actor and has starred in several hit films.

She is currently seen in the popular television show 'Nazar' and essays the role of an evil force named Mohona. The show is enjoying a successful run and Mona's role has received heaps of praises.

'Nazar' isn't the first TV show Mona has been a part of. She also participated in season 10 of Bigg Boss and was one of the most talked-about contestants.

