Mouni Roy Flaunts Her Perfect Curves In Deep-Neck Red Gown, Fans Call Her 'Sexiest Of All'

New Delhi: Mouni Roy is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She has been making headlines for her stunning bold looks and her recent pictures have yet again taken the internet by storm. In her new posts, Mouni can be seen slaying in a free-flowing red gown with a deep neck.

The actress dropped a sultry video and some clicks in the gown and fans are in love. In the caption, Mouni wrote, "I’m not sure what the question is, but the answer is a life that constantly dances with chaos!!!!! Mood— bla bla bla" Actress can be seen slaying in a stunning red gown in her latest posts.

Mouni is oozing oomph with her open locks and nude makeup. The actress earlier dropped a sizzling video in the same outfit and wrote, "How ya fixed for moonlight how ya fixed for stars how ya fixed for kissing while we listen to soft guitars.." in the caption. Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One wrote,"Red Hot," "Sexiest of all," the other one commented.

Earlier, Mouni left her fans shocked and worried after she announced that she was hospitalised for nine days. She shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle and revealed that she was now back home. The actress also specified that she was 'recovering slowly' but was 'very well.'

Sharing the post she wrote, "9 days in a hospital & I’m overwhelmed by a stillness deeper than anything I have ever known. Happy to report I’m back home and recovering slowly but very well. A happy healthy life over err’ything. A big thank you to my loveliest friends who spent their precious time taking care of me, sent me wishes & love," the actress added. Mouni also gave a special shoutout to her husband Suraj Nambiar and concluded by saying, “There’s No one like you.. I’m forever grateful."

In a series of pictures that Mouni Roy shared, she was seen lying on a hospital bed with a cannula on her hand.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Mouni received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1" which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

She will be next seen in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' along with actors Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari. Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the official release date of the film is still awaited.