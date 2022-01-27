हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy introduces fiance Suraj Nambiar ahead of their big fat wedding today, shares first pic with beau!

Mouni Roy shared a beautiful picture in which she can be seen hugging and sharing smiles with her husband-to-be.

Mouni Roy introduces fiance Suraj Nambiar ahead of their big fat wedding today, shares first pic with beau!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: After pictures of her heartwarming Mehendi and Haldi ceremony flooded over the internet, actor Mouni Roy has finally shared her first social media post with fiance Suraj Nambiar.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni Roy shared a beautiful picture in which she can be seen hugging and sharing smiles with her husband-to-be. The actor looks stunning, dressed in a hot pink suit. In the caption, she wrote, "Everything #HariOm. Om Namah Shivaye."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Fans, friends and fellow industry members flooded the post with congratulatory messages. Actor Mandira Bedi, who is also attending the wedding festivities, wrote, "God bless you Mon and Suraj. Love you both so much."

"Finallyyyyyyyy," actor Jia Mustafa added. Mouni and Suraj, who never officially confirmed dating each other in the past, will tie the knot on January 27 in Goa. 

 

