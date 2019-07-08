Mouni Roy shares ravishing pic on Instagram, adds a Mary Oliver twist—See inside

New Delhi: The stunner of actress, Mouni Roy made her sensational run in television as 'Naagin' before she swooned into the big screens with Reema Kagti's 'Gold' co-starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Mouni, who is an avid social media user, shared a breathtaking picture on Instagram recently. And no, this time it's not the photo which is doing the talking but her caption which has got us thinking.

In her caption, she shared a poem by renowned poetess Mary Oliver. It reads: “Still, what I want in my life is to be willing to be dazzled

to cast aside the weight of facts

and maybe even

to float a little

above this difficult world.

I want to believe I am looking

into the white fire of a great mystery.

I want to believe that the imperfections are nothing

that the light is everything that it is more than the sun

of each flawed blossom rising and falling. And I do.”

― Mary Oliver, House of Light”

Isn't she looking amazing? Well, and so are the beautiful lines by the poet.

On the work front, the bong beauty will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra' where she is set to entice the audience in a negative role. This is the very first time that the Bong beauty will essay a grey shade character.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles with megastar Amitabh Bachchan playing a pivotal part. The movie is slated to hit the screens in 2020.

She has several projects in her kitty and was last seen in John Abraham starrer 'RAW'—Romeo Akbar Walter.