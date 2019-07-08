close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy shares ravishing pic on Instagram, adds a Mary Oliver twist—See inside

She has several projects in her kitty and was last seen in John Abraham starrer 'RAW'—Romeo Akbar Walter.

Mouni Roy shares ravishing pic on Instagram, adds a Mary Oliver twist—See inside

New Delhi: The stunner of actress, Mouni Roy made her sensational run in television as 'Naagin' before she swooned into the big screens with Reema Kagti's 'Gold' co-starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Mouni, who is an avid social media user, shared a breathtaking picture on Instagram recently. And no, this time it's not the photo which is doing the talking but her caption which has got us thinking.

In her caption, she shared a poem by renowned poetess Mary Oliver. It reads: “Still, what I want in my life is to be willing to be dazzled

to cast aside the weight of facts

and maybe even

to float a little

above this difficult world.

I want to believe I am looking

into the white fire of a great mystery.

I want to believe that the imperfections are nothing

that the light is everything that it is more than the sun

of each flawed blossom rising and falling. And I do.”

― Mary Oliver, House of Light”

Isn't she looking amazing? Well, and so are the beautiful lines by the poet.

On the work front, the bong beauty will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra' where she is set to entice the audience in a negative role. This is the very first time that the Bong beauty will essay a grey shade character.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles with megastar Amitabh Bachchan playing a pivotal part. The movie is slated to hit the screens in 2020.

She has several projects in her kitty and was last seen in John Abraham starrer 'RAW'—Romeo Akbar Walter.

 

Tags:
Mouni RoyMouni Roy picsmouni roy movies
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel slams journalist who engaged in spat with the actress

Must Watch

PT5M33S

No threat to Congress-JD(S) govt in Karnataka: HD Kumaraswamy