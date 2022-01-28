हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar wedding: Bestie Mandira Bedi drops unseen photos from wedding, check out

Actress Mouni Roy and her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony as per Malyali and Bengali rituals on January 27 at a Goa resort. 

NEW DELHI: Popular actress Mouni Roy tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and enterpreneur Suraj Nambiar in an intimate wedding ceremony at Goa's Hilton resort on January 27, 2022. Her wedding was attended by family members and close friends from the entertainment industry, including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Meet Bros Manmeet Singh with his wife, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul from DID fame among other celeb buddies.

Mandira, who is known to be extremely close to Mouni, was one of the bridesmaids. For the day wedding, which happened as per Malyali rituals, the bridesmaid were seen in white and gold kasavu sarees. Keeping her look elegant, Mandira styled her outfit with a gold and pearl necklace and kept her makeup simple. She shared a couple of photos of the couple from the Haldi ceremony on her social media. 

Take a look: 

While not much is known about Suraj, other than his Instagram bio describes him as an entrepreneur in ed tech and real estate tech.

On the work front, she will be seen in 'Brahmastra' with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. As per reports, she will be seen in a negative role in the film. Mouni made her debut in Bollywood opposite Akshay Kumar in sports-drama 'Gold' (2018).

