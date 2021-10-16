Mush alert! Kareena Kapoor dotes on Saif Ali Khan on wedding anniversary, shares unseen pic!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
As a romantic gesture for Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor shared a throwback picture from their trip to the US and called Saif 'the most handsome man in the world'.

Mumbai: Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary on Saturday. To mark the occasion, Bebo shared a throwback picture of the time when the couple started dating.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Kurbaan' actor posted a throwback picture from Greece in which the couple can be seen holding hands, as they pose for the click. Along with the precious picture, Bebo penned a romantic caption.

"Once upon a time in Greece... there was a bowl of soup and US...and it changed my life... Happy anniversary to the most handsome man in the world," she wrote.

Take a look at her mushy post:

 

Several members of the film fraternity dropped their greetings in the comments section."Favourite couple forever," Karisma Kapoor wrote.

"happy anniversary and god bless," Priyanka Chopra commented.

"Happy anniversary," Katrina Kaif added.

Saif and Kareena dated for a few years before tying the knot in October 2012. The couple welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan four years later on December 20, 2016.

Saifeena welcomed their second child, Jeh on February 21 this year. 

