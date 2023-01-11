topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
MAHEKK CHAHAL

Naagin 6 actress Mahekk Chahal was on ventilator in the ICU, says 'I just collapsed...couldn't take a single breath'

Mahekk Chahal Health Update: Bigg Boss fame actress was hospitalised recently and had to be put on an oxygen ventilator for a few days. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 09:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Naagin 6 actress Mahekk Chahal was on ventilator in the ICU, says 'I just collapsed...couldn't take a single breath'

New Delhi: Popular television and film actress Mahekk Chahal was hospitalised recently after she collapsed and couldn't really breathe. The Naagin 6 star shared her horrifying health scare experience and added that she is still in hospital to avoid a 'relapse'. Mahekk is currently stable and on recovery mode. 

She told Hindustan Times, "I got pneumonia. I was in the ICU for 3-4 days. I was on an oxygen ventilator. I just collapsed on January 2 and it was like knives in my chest. I couldn’t take a single breath. I was rushed to the hospital and admitted immediately. A CT scan was taken. I’m still hospitalised, it’s been eight days, though I’m in the normal ward. I have improved a lot, the oxygen still goes up and down. Both my lungs were infected.

Mahekk Chahal shared, "I was super scared because I have never come to a point in my life where I can’t take a breath and I’m about to faint. Every time I was coughing it was painful, I was thinking, ‘What is going on?’ as we had no clue."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahekk Chahal (@maheckchahal)

"I thought I had a normal cold, so I was doing all the remedies. I didn’t realise that the cold and the cough were so severe. Now I don’t want to take any chances, so I want to get 100% fit and then get discharged," she said. 

Mahekk Chahal was one of the most talked-about contestants in Bigg Boss season 5 and was also seen in adventure show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'. 

Live Tv

Mahekk Chahalnaagin 6 actressNaagin 6Mahekk Chahal hospitalisedMahekk Chahal newsMahek Chahal

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974