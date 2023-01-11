Naagin 6 actress Mahekk Chahal was on ventilator in the ICU, says 'I just collapsed...couldn't take a single breath'

New Delhi: Popular television and film actress Mahekk Chahal was hospitalised recently after she collapsed and couldn't really breathe. The Naagin 6 star shared her horrifying health scare experience and added that she is still in hospital to avoid a 'relapse'. Mahekk is currently stable and on recovery mode.

She told Hindustan Times, "I got pneumonia. I was in the ICU for 3-4 days. I was on an oxygen ventilator. I just collapsed on January 2 and it was like knives in my chest. I couldn’t take a single breath. I was rushed to the hospital and admitted immediately. A CT scan was taken. I’m still hospitalised, it’s been eight days, though I’m in the normal ward. I have improved a lot, the oxygen still goes up and down. Both my lungs were infected.

Mahekk Chahal shared, "I was super scared because I have never come to a point in my life where I can’t take a breath and I’m about to faint. Every time I was coughing it was painful, I was thinking, ‘What is going on?’ as we had no clue."

"I thought I had a normal cold, so I was doing all the remedies. I didn’t realise that the cold and the cough were so severe. Now I don’t want to take any chances, so I want to get 100% fit and then get discharged," she said.

Mahekk Chahal was one of the most talked-about contestants in Bigg Boss season 5 and was also seen in adventure show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.