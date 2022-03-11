Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami's marriage in trouble? Check out his latest viral post

NEW DELHI: Actor Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami are one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. On Thursday, Arjun left his fans in a state of shock after he shared a quote on social media that read, "Forever is a lie". His post led to fans speculating that all is not well in his and Neha Swami's married life. As soon as his post went viral, the actor took to social media and debunked the reports surfacing around his marriage.

A few even wondered if it was part of some promotion. Actor Vidya Malavade commented, "I just missed a heartbeat .. hope you are okay .. & this is some promotion."

Reacting to the speculations around his marriage, Arjun took to his Instagram and shared another post of him along with his wife and wrote, "This love is forever!!! The post last night has nothing to do with my personal life...Received a lot of calls and msgs yesterday which honestly I’m grateful for because it shows how much people care and love us. Thank you Doston for checking on me !! Lots of love …#love #life #arjunbijlani #nehaswami #shaadi #forever @nehaswamibijlani."

Fans expressed relief on the post, with many saying they could finally breathe a sigh of relief. One fan commented, "Haye yaar Dara Diya (you scared me), sach me love your bonding, love your family and have a happy life from now and till the end." Another fan wrote in the comments, "Evil eyes off. You two are the cutest."

Arjun and Neha Swami dated each other for five years before they got hitched in 2013. The two welcomed their first child Ayaan Bijlani in 2015.

The two are currently seen as participants in 'Smart Jodi'.

Arjun Bijlani has done shows like 'Kartika', 'Miley Jab Hum Tum', and 'Naagin'. He made his Bollywood debut with the 2016 film Direct Ishq. He is the winner of popular reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

Live TV