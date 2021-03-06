Can you identify this former Miss India and actress from these stunning throwback pics?

New Delhi: Veteran actress Nafisa Ali broke the internet with her stunning throwback pictures from when she was in her 20s. The actress is now 64.

Nafisa Ali took to Instagram and posted a few pictures from her younger days. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Found these old images of me at 20 ... I have lived my life with a song in my heart .#photography #youth #woman.”

Take a look at the evergreen actress:

Her post was filled with love from fans and fellow actors. Actress Sandhya Mridul commented, "So beautiful... Always," while a fan wrote, “Gorgeous then and now.”

Nafisa Ali is married to retired Col RS Sodhi and lives in Goa with her family. She often shares sneak peaks from her life there. Ali recently gave a treat to her fans by posting a small clip from singer Lucky Ali’s live performance in Goa.

Ali, a cancer survivor, was diagnosed with leucoderma, a skin disorder in April 2020. She revealed her struggle through a long Instagram post and informed her fans about the disease.

The actress was crowned Miss India in 1976 and was the second runner-up at Miss International 1976. She made her Bollywood debut with Shyam Benegal's 1978 film Junoon.

On the work front, Nafisa was last seen in the 2018 film ‘Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3’, co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chitrangada Singh, Soha Ali Khan and Mahi Gill.