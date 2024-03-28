National Award-Winner Allu Arjun Completes 21 Years, Know All About His Journey

New Delhi: Allu Arjun is a renowned star who has always ruled the hearts of the masses with his unbeatable style, magnificent aura, and killer dance moves. Today, the star is not just a national phenomenon but also a personality who is a global icon. With his global stardom, he has left an indistinct mark of India on the world level. He enjoys a huge fan following across the globe and now, he has completed iconic 21 years in the industry which is indeed a moment to relish for his massive fan base. This has also left the netizens to celebrate the remarkable milestone of their favorite star on social media with #21ICONICyearsOfAlluArjun.

Stepped into the realm of entertainment in 2003 with his first lead Telugu film Gangotri, the star ever since then, never looked back and went on to achieve great heights in his career ahead. He certainly has a big recognition across the nation with his next Arya and ahead of which he continued his success spree with films like, Bunny, Arya 2, Iddarammayilatho, Race Gurram, S/O Satyamurthy, Sarrainodu etc. Then in 2020, he gave the biggest hit before Pushpa, with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Ahead of this, Allu Arjun created the biggest success phenomenon, with Pushpa: The Rise in 2021. The film was not only a commercial blockbuster but its fever also spread like wildfire across the world. From Allu Arjun's avatar of Pushparaj to the songs of the film to his signature dance moves, everything about the film becomes a phenomenon.

While this was all about the journey of the icon star, he has won some of the major awards and recognition on the world level. Superstar Allu Arjun represented India as the Grand Marshal at the annual Indian Day parade in New York as Indians not just in India but across the world rooted for the actor and applauded his performance in Pushpa: The Rise. His blockbuster Pushpa made a clean sweep at the Filmfare South Awards and also won him the award for ‘Best Actor’. The same followed at the 10th South Indian International Movie Awards as Pushpa took home the maximum trophies, also winning Arjun another ‘Best Actor’ award. The superstar was crowned ‘Indian of the Year’ earlier this year for ushering in a new wave of Pan-Indian films and was announced GQ’s Leading Man for the impact and hysteria he created with just a single film. Above all, Allu Arjun has become the first Telugu actor to win the Best Actor award at the National Film Awards. He received the award for his role in the Telugu film 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Now, the superstar is gearing up for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule which has been eagerly looked up to by the masses.