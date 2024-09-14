Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2793098https://zeenews.india.com/people/nayantharas-x-account-gets-hacked-please-ignore-any-unnecessary-or-strange-tweets-2793098.html
NewsLifestylePeople
NAYANTHARA

Nayanthara's X Account Gets Hacked; 'Please Ignore Any Unnecessary Or Strange Tweets'

Taking to her social media handle on Friday evening, the 'Jawan' actress informed her fans about the situation and cautioned them to ignore any unusual activity or posts from her account.

|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 12:07 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nayanthara's X Account Gets Hacked; 'Please Ignore Any Unnecessary Or Strange Tweets' (file photo)

Mumbai: Lady superstar Nayanthara has revealed that her X (formerly Twitter) account has been hacked.

Taking to her social media handle on Friday evening, the 'Jawan' actress informed her fans about the situation and cautioned them to ignore any unusual activity or posts from her account.

"Account has been hacked. Please ignore any unnecessary or strange tweets being posted," read her tweet.'

The announcement came after her last tweet, which was shared earlier this month to mark the one-year anniversary of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan.

In the post, Nayanthara celebrated the film's success, writing, "#1YearOfJawan A complete Masssy from the chief @Atlee_dir #Jawan Makes it Huge @iamsrk @VijaySethuOffl #SuperFans made it all Big."

The actress made her Bollywood debut in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan last year.

Released on September 7, 'Jawan' marked the first collaboration of SRK with director Atlee.

The film received massive responses from the audience and went on to become the highest grossing Bollywood movie.

The film's steller cast included superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya.

Nayanthara has also appeared in Tamil films such as Iraivan and Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Radical Groups Target Hindu Festivals: A Conspiracy to Bleed India!
DNA Video
DNA: Indore Shocker- Army Trainees and Women Assaulted at Tourist Spot!
DNA Video
DNA: Encounter Politics Heats Up: Akhilesh Takes on Yogi Over Mafia Crackdown
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims themselves start demolishing mosque amid the controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Mamata Banerjee Ready to Resign: Big Political Move in Bengal
DNA Video
Who is Sarwar Chishti? Stirring Muslim Sentiments Over Waqf Amendment
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Hindus so angry in Shimla?
DNA Video
DNA: Are Hindus really becoming a minority in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Have you seen IQ test of children studying in madrasas?
DNA Video
DNA: Why terrorist praising Rahul Gandhi?