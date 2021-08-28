हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Armaan Kohli

NCB raids actor Armaan Kohli's residence, recovers drugs

Former Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Kohli's house was raided on Saturday (August 28) by the Narcotics Control Bureau and drugs were found at his residence. 

NCB raids actor Armaan Kohli&#039;s residence, recovers drugs
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Armaan Kohli

New Delhi: After actor Gaurav Dixit's arrest in a drug case, former Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Kohli's house was raided on Saturday (August 28) by the Narcotics Control Bureau and drugs were found at his residence. 

As per an ANI report, the actor has been taking to the NCB office and is being questioned on the team.

In the latest update, the NCB Zonal Director (Mumbai) Sameer Wankhede said, "After the raid, actor Armaan Kohli gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by NCB. He was then taken to custody for questioning at the NCB office."

Check out ANI's tweets to get an understanding of the timeline of events:

Check out his pics outside the NCB office:

Armaan Kohli

Armaan Kohli

Armaan Kohli

Armaan Kohli

Actor Armaan Kohli has starred in many films such as Dushman Zamana, Anaam, Aulad Ke Dushman. However, many of his films had flopped and even when he tried to revive his career with films such as Qahar.

Later, he went came back to the limelight with Bigg Biss 7 as a contestant. His time on the show is embroiled in controversy as she was accused of physical abuse by his then-housemate Sofia Hayat in the Bigg Boss house.

