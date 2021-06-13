Neena Gupta reminisces financial struggles: 'I was ready to wash dishes but not ask for money'

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actress Neena Gupta has often spoken about her financial struggles before giving birth to her daughter Masaba. The actress has never shied away from such conversations.

Similarly, in a recent interview with a leading daily, she revealed how she gained the confidence to be independent and support herself financially.

He told Times Now, "I had confidence that I won't ask for my money or anything else. Mai kuch na kuch kar lugi. Mujhe koi kaam karne mei sharam nahi hai, ye meri maa se maine seekha. Mai jhadu laga lugi, mai bartan maanjh lugi, lekin mai maangugi nahi, isiliye mujhe wo confidence tha (I knew I would have done something. I feel no shame in doing any work and I learnt that from my mother. I would sweep floors, wash dishes but I will never ask anyone for money. Therefore I had that confidence."

For the unversed, Neena Gupta brought up Masaba as a single mother. She's the child of Bollywood actress Neena Gupta and former cricketer Vivian Richards.

The duo started dating in the 1980s and Masaba was born in 1989. However, after Neena and Vivian parted ways, she raised her daughter singehandedly. In 2008, Neena wedded Chartered Accountant Vivek Mehra.

Similarly, Masaba got married to film producer Madhu Mantena in 2015 but headed for divorce in 2019.

Neena was recently seen in 'Sardar Ka Grandson' directed by debutante Kaashvie Nair co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Soni Razdan, Kumud Mishra, Kanwaljit Singh, and Divya Seth.

She will next be seen in 'Goodbye' alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, 'Panchayat' and 'Dial 100' alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Sakshi Tanwar.

Gupta is also set to release her autobiography on June 14.