Neetu Kapoor wishes her ‘beauties’ Alia Bhatt and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Karwa Chauth with this adorable PIC

Mumbai: It`s the first Karwa Chauth of actor Alia Bhatt and she has received a beautiful wish from her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. Taking to Instagram, Neetu shared an adorable picture of her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt from the wedding day of Alia and Ranbir. "Wishing my beauties Happy Karva Chauth. @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @aliaabhatt #myjaans," she captioned the post. In the image, Riddhima is seen sitting next to Alia, who was dressed in a gorgeous ivory saree. Reacting to her mother`s Karwa Chauth wish, Riddhima dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section. Karisma Kapoor also dropped yellow heart emojis on aunt Neetu Kapoor’s post.

Fans could not control their excitement either and started showering their love and concern in the comments section. “Awww alia's first karva chauth,” commented one fan. “I hope Alia is not fasting,” added another. Riddhima is Neetu and late Rishi Kapoor`s daughter. She met Delhi-based businessman Bharat Sahni while studying in London. They got married in 2006, after four years of dating. They are doting parents to daughter Samara. Speaking of Alia, she tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022.

The duo is currently expecting their first child. In June, Alia announced her pregnancy via cute post on Instagram. "Our baby coming soon," Alia posted on Instagram, adding a picture of her undergoing sonography while Ranbir watches her. Alia Bhatt also keeps on sharing the images of her baby bump which adds to the delight of her fans.

Ranbir and Alia fell in love with each other while shooting for `Brahmastra` five years ago. Alia has always talked about Ranbir as her childhood crush and hence sparks flew between them when they began shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’. It was their first film together.