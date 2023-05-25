topStoriesenglish2613465
NewsLifestylePeople
NEHA KAKKAR

Neha Kakkar Drops Adorable Video With Husband Rohanpreet Singh, Promotes Her New Song

Singer Neha Kakkar as shared a video also featuring her husband Rohanpreet Singh from a vacation. The duo seem to have a gala time together in the clip. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 06:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Neha Kakkar Drops Adorable Video With Husband Rohanpreet Singh, Promotes Her New Song

New Delhi: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh never miss an opportunity to drop couple goals every now and then, The duo often takes to internet with their mushy romance. And contiuing the pattern, Neha and Rohanpreet once again created a frenzy among their fans with their latest post. The playback singer while promoting her new song 'Khoobsurat', posted a video in which she is seen romancing her husband Rohanpreet on a beach.

Neha is seen wearing a white knitted bralette and see-through shrug teamed with beige trousers. The video begins with Neha grooving to the song on a gloomy beach in twilight, with a glass of drink and stunning lighting. After a while, Rohanpreet is seen tying her bralette from behind. 

The couple looks extremely adorable in the latest clip. very beautiful together. Posting the video, he wrote, "Actually, My Life is #Khoobsurat Isliye!"

As soon as he posted the video, it went viral. Within just a day, the video has garnered over 7 million views and the comments section has been flooded with love and light. 

Neha's husband Rohanpreet too dropped a comment and said, "Sabse zyada khoobsurat!!."

Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh got married on October 24, 2020, and solemnised their wedding as per the traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Delhi Gurdwara with family and close friends in attendance. 

On the work front, Neha Kakkar was last seen as a judge on singing reality show 'Indian Idol 13'.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818