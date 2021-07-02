Neha Kakkar teases pics in a white bathrobe, hubby Rohanpreet Singh goes 'ahem ahem'!

New Delhi: Singer Neha Kakkar is a social media queen. She knows how to set Instagram blazing with her posts. On Thursday, the popular singer teased a few pictures in a white bathrobe, looking all ravishing.

Neha Kakkar's bathrobe pictures got reactions from her celeb friends, family and fans. But it was hubby Rohanpreet Singh's comment which caught our attention. He wrote: Ahm Ahm!!

Wow Hiiii!! Oh I Mean How Beautiful!!!!

The much-in-love couple got married on October 24, 2020. The couple solemnised their wedding as per the traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Delhi Gurdwara with family and close friends in attendance.

They had an elaborate but close-knit wedding ceremony with all the rituals in place. Neha and Rohanpreet went to Dubai for their honeymoon.

Neha was seen as one of the judges on Indian Idol 12 along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. She also released a single titled ‘Marjaneya’ featuring Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla some time back.

Neha Kakkar and hubby Rohanpreet Singh's mushy PDA on social media has often grabbed fan attention. Also, their loved-up pictures and posts are quite a newsmaker!