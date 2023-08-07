Neha Sharma Takes A Dip In Ice Water Wearing Sizzling Red Monokini, Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: 'Crook' actor Neha Sharma often makes heads turn with her bold outfit choices and gym looks. She is seen with her sister Aisha Sharma while posing for the paps quite often but this time, her monokini look has taken over the internet. In a bold move, the actress took a dip into ice-cold water, leaving fans in awe of her beauty.

In the video, shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Neha can be seen sizzling in a red monokini while she takes a dip in ice water. Unfazed by the freezing temperature, the actress braved the icy water with an infectious smile. The video has gone viral within hours and fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One wrote, 'She should do this stunt in Alaska too...' Another one commented, 'Please stop looking so hot every time.'





Neha is an active social media user and keeps her fans updated with her hot and sexy pictures and videos. She has a fan following in millions and her gym looks with sister Aisha are quite popular among netizens.

On the work front, Neha was last seen in the 2017 Hindi release 'Mubarakan' and Bejoy Nambiar's 'Solo' in Malayalam and Tamil respectively. The gorgeous actress was seen in Ajay Devgn's period drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. She was seen playing Kamla Devi on-screen. The film was set in the life and times of Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare, who was one of the prominent military leaders of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Neha will next be seen in filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar's 'Taish' and a Punjabi film titled 'Ik Sandhu Hunda Si' by Rakesh Mehta.