Neha Sharma Turns Up The Heat In Super-Hot Bikini Look, Flaunts Her Curves In New Video: Watch

New Delhi: 'Crook' actor Neha Sharma often makes heads turn with her bold outfit choices and gym looks. She is seen with her sister Aisha Sharma while posing for the paps quite often but this time, her bikini look has taken over the internet. Neha has dropped a new post where she can be seen flaunting her curves while donning a blue bikini set and it has sent fans into a frenzy.

Taking the hot video to Instagram, she wrote, "End of hot girl summer..till I see you next" Neha looks all things ravishing wearing that blue bikini in the now viral video. She was seen resting on a beach chair, soaking in the evening sun, while the breeze played with her hair. Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis.

Earlier this year, Neha's video in a red monokini while taking a dip in ice water went viral. Unfazed by the freezing temperature, the actress braved the icy water with an infectious smile.

Neha is an active social media user and keeps her fans updated with her hot and sexy pictures and videos. She has a fan following in millions and her gym looks with sister Aisha are quite popular among netizens.

On the work front, Neha was last seen in the 2017 Hindi release 'Mubarakan' and Bejoy Nambiar's 'Solo' in Malayalam and Tamil respectively. The gorgeous actress was seen in Ajay Devgn's period drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. She was seen playing Kamla Devi on-screen. The film was set in the life and times of Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare, who was one of the prominent military leaders of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Neha will next be seen in filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar's 'Taish' and a Punjabi film titled 'Ik Sandhu Hunda Si' by Rakesh Mehta.