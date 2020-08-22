Neil Nitin Mukesh brings eco-friendly Bappa home on Ganesh Chaturthi - In Pics

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is celebrating the annual Ganesh Chaturthi festival this year in a very special manner. This year the actor-producer will be rejoicing the 27th year in an eco-friendly manner for the very first time at his brand-new home in South Mumbai. Due to the deadly novel coronavirus COVID-19, Neil Nitin Mukesh and his family will be limiting the 10-day festivity to a private affair.

Neil Nitin Mukesh says, "This year’s theme is dedicated to “new beginnings” and is the very first time we have got an eco-friendly Bappa home. With COVID-19, I feel each one of us has realized there is so much harm that the human race has caused Mother Earth over the last decade, that the only practical way forward is that we need to embrace more eco-friendly measures to protect the Universe else we are all heading towards doomsday.

Speaking about this year’s celebrations he elaborates, “The Bappa idol is all of 18 inches as opposed to our longstanding yearly tradition of bringing home a 5 feet idol. All of the decorations on him including the clothes and ornaments have been created by my mother over the past two months. This year’s decoration has been completely done by me and baby Nurvi. We have restricted from getting anything from outside and decorated his room like a country yard with minimal decorations comprising of white jasminum sambac and yellow marigolds. Like every year, all of the 10 days will be dedicated to different festivals of India like Holi, Diwali, Rakshabandhan, Janamashtami followed by chappan bhog, the homam and culminating with the visarjan."