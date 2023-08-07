Netizens Drool Over Shraddha Kapoor's Uncanny Makeover As 'Nisha' From 'Hum Aapke Hai Koun'

New Delhi: Often loved for her playfulness, Shraddha Kapoor has time and again recieved a lot of love both from the industry and fans alike. Being a massive Bollywood buff herself, Shraddha Kapoor was recently spotted at the birthday bash of director, Amar Kaushik dressed up in the famous pink dress and pearl necklace from the popular song of the evergreen actress Madhuri Dixit’s “Pehla Pehla Pyar hai” from the very loved movie, Hum Aapke Hai Koun. Fans loved her look from that night as she channelled her inner Madhuri Dixit!

Pictures from the night of her went viral and broke the internet. Recently, the actress dazzled the ramp as she turned showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra on Day 9 of India Couture Week 2023. The actress hit the fashion runway dressed up a silk organza lehenga choli. The 'Baaghi' star looked magnificient in her sequined outfit that was teamed with a low cute blouse and a cape. She rounded off her outfit with a silver choker necklace to match her outfit. Her glittery eye-make and short hairdo made her look flawless and on-point.

Netizens have lauded her for her portrayal in films like Chhichhore, Ek Villain, and Baaghi among many more. She has left an indelible mark in the hearts of many. On the work front, after her last hit film, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, she will be next seen in the sequel of the much awaited 'Stree'.