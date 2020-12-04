Newly married Aditya Narayan kissing his ladylove Shweta Aggarwal in this wedding pic is all hearts!

New Delhi: The legendary Bollywood singer Udit Narayan's son Aditya Narayan married his longtime girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal on December 1, 2020. The couple hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai with family and close friends in attendance.

Aditya Narayan took to Instagram and posted an adorable picture with wifey. The post has gone viral on the internet, with fans showering all the love and blessings.

For the reception, Aditya wore a crisp black tuxedo while bride Shweta looked radiant in a red ensemble with diamond jewellery, flashing her and bridal chooda (red bangles).

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal tied the knot at Mumbai's ISKCON temple on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. It was a close-knit wedding ceremony. The couple has known each other for over a decade now. They made their film debut together with 2010's 'Shaapit'.

Congratulations to you guys!