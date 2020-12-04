हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aditya Narayan

Newly married Aditya Narayan kissing his ladylove Shweta Aggarwal in this wedding pic is all hearts!

Aditya Narayan took to Instagram and posted an adorable picture with wifey. 

Newly married Aditya Narayan kissing his ladylove Shweta Aggarwal in this wedding pic is all hearts!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The legendary Bollywood singer Udit Narayan's son Aditya Narayan married his longtime girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal on December 1, 2020. The couple hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai with family and close friends in attendance. 

Aditya Narayan took to Instagram and posted an adorable picture with wifey. The post has gone viral on the internet, with fans showering all the love and blessings. 

For the reception, Aditya wore a crisp black tuxedo while bride Shweta looked radiant in a red ensemble with diamond jewellery, flashing her and bridal chooda (red bangles). 

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal tied the knot at Mumbai's ISKCON temple on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. It was a close-knit wedding ceremony. The couple has known each other for over a decade now. They made their film debut together with 2010's 'Shaapit'.

Congratulations to you guys!

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aditya NarayanShweta AggarwalAditya Narayan weddingAditya Narayan pics
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut reacts to farmers protest and legal notices against her, says 'I have been vocal about farmers exploitation'
  • 95,71,559Confirmed
  • 1,39,188Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M56S

Another biggest change in Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370