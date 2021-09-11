Nia Sharma elated to welcome Ganpati Bappa to her home, shares pics in traditional attire!

New Delhi: Naagin actress Nia Sharma, on Friday (September 10), brought Lord Ganesha to her home to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2021. She took to Instagram to share pictures of her Ganesh idol and posed with the murti in a beautiful white kurta with a sheer red dupatta.

In the series of pictures, her dog, a golden Labrador Retriever was seen photobombing adorably. Nia was seen wearing a white embroidered kurta with a red sheer dupatta. She had donned a bold red lipstick and looked stunning in straight hair.

She accessorised her look with huge silver earrings with intricate designs on them.

Check out her latest post:

Last week, Nia had entered the Bigg Boss OTT house as a guest and captured the attention of all the housemates especially Pratik Sehajpal. She was the Boss Lady of the house for a day. In addition to this, Bigg Boss had directed all housemates to heed to any demands made by Nia in the house.

Recently, she has also featured in a new music video titled 'Do Ghoont' which is a remix version of the classic 1973 song Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi Pila De Sharabi starring the iconic Mumtaz.

She is best known for her role in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. Sharma had also participated in the adventure reality TV show - Khatron Ke Khiladi.