Nick Jonas' Diwali pic with Priyanka Chopra is all about love- See inside

New Delhi: Hailed as national 'jiju' (Brother-in-law), Nick Jonas has yet again won the hearts of his Indian fans by posting the sweetest Diwali wish for everyone. The American singer posted a loved-up picture with wifey Priyanka Chopra on Instagram.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Nick wrote, "Happy Diwali to you and yours. Sending love and light to all of you all around the world."

In the picture, Nick and Priyanka are seen engrossed in picture with a candle that provides the perfect effect.

Earlier, Nick had wished his fans on Karwa Chauth by sharing a romantic picture with his wife PeeCee. He wrote, "My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!"

On the work front, PeeCee was last seen in 'The Sky Is Pink' by 'Margarita With A Straw' fame director Shonali Bose. It starred Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in lead roles.

The film received a warm response from the audiences and the critics lauded their impactful performances.