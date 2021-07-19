Nick Jonas shares adorable throwback pic of his 'desi girl' Priyanka Chopra on her birthday!

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner and global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated her 39th birthday on Sunday (July 18) and received warm wishes from her fans and industry colleagues. However, the cutest and most adorable wish for the star has to be from her hubby Nick Jonas, who took to Instagram to wish her with an unmissable throwback picture! The musician had posted a picture of the actress in a baby pink saree along with an unseen childhood picture of the 'desi girl'.

Nick showered his ladylove with love in the caption as he wrote, "Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you."

Check out his loved-up post:

The actress got married to Nick Jonas at a lavish wedding party that took place on December 2, 2018, in Jodhpur. She tied the knot in both a traditional Hindu ceremony and a white wedding - which was officiated by Nick’s father.

The global star will be seen in spy thriller series ‘Citadel’, rom-com ‘Text For You’ and ‘Matrix 4’. Priyanka will also feature in an Indian wedding comedy, which she co-produces with Mindy Kaling.