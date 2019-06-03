close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage officially divorced from fourth wife

Actor Nicolas Cage and his fourth wife Erika Koike are officially divorced after a four-day marriage.

Nicolas Cage officially divorced from fourth wife

Los Angeles: Actor Nicolas Cage and his fourth wife Erika Koike are officially divorced after a four-day marriage.

The former couple were granted the divorce three months after their wedding, which they tried to annul after four days, after Cage claimed he was 'too drunk' to marry, reports dailymail.co.uk.

TMZ state that according to court records, the judge in Clark County, Nevada granted their divorce on May 31. 

Cage, 55, had claimed the union was based on fraud, because Koike didn't disclose her criminal history and her relationship with another person.

There appeared to be problems with the union almost immediately and hours after the wedding, which took place on March 23, they were seen fighting outside the Bellagio hotel. 

Koike later opposed Cage's hope to annul their marriage and made a claim for spousal support. 

TMZ claimed that Cage was unable to get the annulment but managed to get a quick divorce and it is unclear if Koike was granted the spousal support she wanted. 

Tags:
Nicolas Cagenicolas cage divorce
Next
Story

Miley Cyrus groped by fan in Barcelona

Must Watch

PT4M29S

Delhi govt proposes to make metro and bus travel free for women: Arvind Kejriwal