Nikita Dutta of 'Kabir Singh' fame bags Netflix film

Mumbai: Actress Nikita Dutta has bagged her first Netflix movie titled "Maska", which also stars Manisha Koirala.

"I am excited to be a part of Netflix's 'Maska'. We have a stupendous powerhouse of talent. Manisha Koirala is with us and with her, each day as being a great learning experience. I am looking forward to this project, which takes you through a whirlpool of emotions among different people," said Nikita.

The film, directed by Neeraj Udhwani, is about a confused millennial who sets out to fulfil his fantasy of becoming a movie star until a summer romance with a clearheaded girl helps him discover the fine line between dreams and delusions.

Recently, Nikita made her mark playing Jia in the blockbuster film, "Kabir Singh".

"I think it ('Kabir Singh') is one of the best things that happened to me in 2019. I feel glad to have done this special role which earned me a special appreciation from the audience," she said, adding: "Things for me have quite changed after 'Kabir Singh' and I am happy with the way things are shaping up."

The actress is also known in the telly world for shows such as "Ek Duje Ke Vaaste" and "Haasil".