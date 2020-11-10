हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Diwali 2020

No big Diwali bash at Jeetendra's home due to dear friend Rishi Kapoor's death

Jeetendra was a close friend of Rishi Kapoor, who died in April 2020.

No big Diwali bash at Jeetendra&#039;s home due to dear friend Rishi Kapoor&#039;s death

Mumbai: Actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor says there will be no Diwali bash at his place this year. The reason is his father, yesteryears star Jeetendra, was a close friend of actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away earlier this year.

"Unlike every year, there will be no big Diwali bash at our residence because of the sad demise of our very dear family friend, Rishi Kapoor ji, and of course the pandemic," said Tusshar.

Rather, for the Kapoors the festival of lights is all about spending time with family this year.

"It's festivities and celebrations with just the family. I have been pretty occupied with our film 'Laxmii' which was released yesterday. Also, my son is on vacation, so I am spending a lot of time with him," said Tusshar.

Live TV

"This Diwali is indeed a happy Diwali but with a difference, where minimalism will take precedence. However, the fervour will be kept alive as we will spend it at home with our family," he added.

Tags:
Diwali 2020diwali bashJeetendraRishi Kapoorrishi kapoor deathtusshar kapoor
Next
Story

Film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife granted bail in drugs case
  • 85,91,730Confirmed
  • 1,27,059Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,09,13,451Confirmed
  • 12,63,089Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT43M41S

Bihar Results 2020: ’T-20 thrill’ in Bihar election results