No more nude scenes for Keira Knightley

Los Angeles: Actress Keira Knightley says she will no longer strip off on-screen because she is a mother in her thirties.

"I have been comfortable earlier with more nudity than I am now. I have had a kid, I am in my thirties, I am very happy with my body. But I don't feel I need to get it out that much anymore," Knightly told the Times.

"That was a choice. I get to choose the body double. It is an interesting selection process! It kind of goes like, 'That's a little bit like you, but better. She has a lovely body, so she can do this'... then I get final approval of what the edit is," added the actress, who is married to musician James Righton.

She had earlier said that she suffered a breakdown when she was 22 after she "lost confidence" in herself following criticism about her career, reports femalefirst.com.

The actress shot to fame as a teenager with roles in movies including "Bend It Like Beckham", "Love Actually", and "Pirates of the Caribbean" and has said criticism over her career and her changing body left her "broken", and eventually led to her suffering a mental breakdown when she was just 22 years old.