Nora Fatehi's crazy fan gets her face tattoo on his arm, surprises her at airport - Watch video

New Delhi: The Morrocan beauty Nora Fatehi was recently clicked at the Mumbai airport and no, it's not her regular 'airport look' which we are talking about today. She was rather amused to find a fan of hers, who got a Nora tattoo on his arm.

Yes! The die-hard Nora Fatehi fan was elated to spot her at the airport and while maintaining social distancing, showed her his tattoo on the arm. Ace celeb photographer Viral Bhayani posted the video on Instagram and needless to say it went viral on social media.

Nora Fatehi earned name and fame after featuring in the 'Dilbar' track for John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate. The track got her 'Dilbar girl' tag as well.

The Moroccan beauty was first seen in the reality show Bigg Boss season 9. She made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Her popularity in Telugu cinema began with hit songs in films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2.

She also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. Nora Fatehi and Punjabi singing sensation Guru Randhawa recently collaborated for Nach Meri Rani song and it has turned out to be a blockbuster hit. She thanked her fans and dropped a special post for the singer as well.

Nora has a huge fan following of 26.9 million on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.