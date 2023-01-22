topStoriesenglish
'Nora was jealous of Jacqueline, used to call me 10 times a day': Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Sukesh on Saturday claimed that he was in a relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora was jealous of her. Nora used to call Sukesh 10 times a day seeking favour, while the conman started dating Jacqueline. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 04:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The ₹200 crore money laundering case linked with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been going on for quite some time now. The two actresses that are involved in the case are Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez who have now locked horns. Now, the conman has given out some controversial statements that are turning the case around.

Sukesh on Saturday claimed that he was in a relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora was jealous of her. Nora used to call Sukesh 10 times a day seeking favour, while the conman started dating Jacqueline. "I started avoiding Nora but she kept irritating me," Sukesh said in a press statement issued through his lawyers Anant Malik and AK Singh, as reported by ANI.

The statement comes after Nora Fatehi in her fresh statement said Sukesh had promised her a big house and a luxurious lifestyle, only if she agrees to be his girlfriend.

Nora used to brainwash Sukesh against Jacqueline so that he would leave the actress and start dating Nora, the statement read. Nora was asking for Sukesh's help in setting up a music production company for one of her relatives. She used to send Sukesh photos of expensive bags and jewellery that she wanted, claimed the conman. 

"Ask her to produce one bill of Hermes bags that she has, she can never produce as she does not have. The bags are worth more than ₹2 crores," the statement read. Stating that he respects all women and therefore won't put out screenshots of chats to assassinate their character, Sukesh said allegations against Jacqueline brought by Nora were fabricated.

