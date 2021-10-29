Not sure if Shah Rukh Khan had proper meals for last 3-4 days: Aryan Khan's lawyer

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan probably breathed a huge sigh of relief after his son Aryan Khan was granted bail in a drugs case on Thursday (October 28) after spending over 3 weeks in jail. The other two accused in the case - Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were also granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Aryan Khan was represented by Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi in the Bombay HC who presented arguments for the star kid's bail.

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi told the media on Thursday: Bombay HC has granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha after hearing the arguments for 3 days. The detailed order will be given tomorrow. Hopefully, all they will come out of the jail by tomorrow or Saturday.

Bombay HC has granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha after hearing the arguments for 3 days. The detailed order will be given tomorrow. Hopefully, all they will come out of the jail by tomorrow or Saturday: Former AG Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan pic.twitter.com/jQGKYIBxrn — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

Later, in an interview with a leading daily, Mukul Rohatgi opened up on Shah Rukh Khan's state of mind and behaviour during Aryan's bail hearings.

He told NDTV, "He has been very, very worried the last three-four days that I was there and I'm not even sure whether he had proper meals. He was just having coffee after coffee. And he was very, very worried. And I could see a big sense of relief, yeah, on the father's face last time I met him."

Rohatgi also mentioned that Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were taking "great interest" in the case after Aryan lost in the lower court. He said, "Unfortunately, they had lost in the lower court. So it came to the High Court and one month has gone by. And the parents were very, very worried. That is why they were taking a very great interest in the case".

The lawyer also mentioned that SRK "had given up all his professional activities" and was making notes to help Aryan's legal team.

Aryan will be home by Saturday which means, the star son will be able to celebrate his father Shah Rukh Khan's birthday on November 2.

The bail was granted after Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi for Aryan Khan and ASG Anil Singh for the Narcotics Control Bureau presented their arguments in court.

Aryan Khan's advocates then sought permission to submit cash bail to which the court refused and said surety is to be given. "I could have given the order also tomorrow. But I gave it today," Justice Sambre said.

The legal team of the 23-year-old Aryan Khan, who is presently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, will now try to complete the formalities for his release by Friday as per a PTI report.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3, 2021, by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant (26) and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha (28). The trio remained in judicial custody.

While Aryan Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, Dhamecha is at the Byculla women's prison.