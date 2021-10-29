हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan breaks silence, her FIRST post after brother Aryan Khan gets bail in drugs case is all about 'love'!

Aryan Khan's sister Suhana Khan ended her social media hiatus soon after her brother was granted bail and posted a throwback picture with him and his father Shah Rukh Khan. 

Suhana Khan breaks silence, her FIRST post after brother Aryan Khan gets bail in drugs case is all about &#039;love&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan must have heaved a sigh of relief after the Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to his son Aryan Khan and 2 others in the cruise party drugs case. Along with the star son, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha were also given bail. 

Soon after the news broke, an ocean of fan following reached Mannat - SRK's residence and celebrated with firecrackers, posters etc among other things, hailing the verdict. Also, many of their celebrity friends thronged social media congratulating the Khan clan, sharing their views. 

Aryan Khan's sister Suhana Khan ended her social media hiatus soon after her brother was granted bail and posted a throwback picture with him and his father Shah Rukh Khan. She wrote, 'I Love You' in the caption. This is her first post on Aryan after the cruise party drugs case scandal happened. 

Earlier, she liked Hrithik Roshan's long emotional open letter to Aryan on these tough times. 

Besides sister Suhana, younger brother AbRam Khan too was spotted waving at the fans waiting outside Mannat after brother Aryan was granted bail. 

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3, 2021, by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant (26) and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha (28). The trio is presently in judicial custody. While Aryan Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, Dhamecha is at the Byculla women's prison. 

A special court, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), refused to grant them bail noting that "they were part of the conspiracy". 

 

