हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha sets the internet on fire with her sultry posts, check pics

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha took to social media to share two new pictures with her fans.

Nushrratt Bharuccha sets the internet on fire with her sultry posts, check pics
Credit: Instagram/ @nushrrattbharuccha

Mumbai: Nushrratt Bharuccha spent Saturday sending out sultry vibes to fans on social media. The actress posted pictures on Instagram stories where she aces the style game.

In the first image, she poses in a short two piece outfit paired with heels and messy hair. To add an element of mystique to oomph, she doesn't show her face in the image.

"Work in Progress," she wrote on the picture.

In another picture, which seems to be a moment from a recent photoshoot, she flaunts her toned legs while posing on a chair.

"Just a casual Saturday," she wrote.

Take a look at the two gorgeous pics she uploaded:

Nushrratt Bharuccha poses on a chair

Nushrratt Bharuccha flaunts her toned legs

On the work front, the actress was last seen in "Chhalaang". She has Omung Kumar's "Janhit Mein Jaari" and "Hurdang" in the pipeline, and also stars in the horror film "Chhorii".

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nushrratt BharucchaNushrratt Bharuccha picsNushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
Next
Story

Viral: Athiya Shetty shares unseen selfie with beau KL Rahul, see pic
  • 1,05,42,841Confirmed
  • 1,52,093Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M34S

Meet COVID-19 warriors who got vaccinated today