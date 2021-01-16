Nushrratt Bharuccha sets the internet on fire with her sultry posts, check pics

Mumbai: Nushrratt Bharuccha spent Saturday sending out sultry vibes to fans on social media. The actress posted pictures on Instagram stories where she aces the style game.

In the first image, she poses in a short two piece outfit paired with heels and messy hair. To add an element of mystique to oomph, she doesn't show her face in the image.

"Work in Progress," she wrote on the picture.

In another picture, which seems to be a moment from a recent photoshoot, she flaunts her toned legs while posing on a chair.

"Just a casual Saturday," she wrote.

Take a look at the two gorgeous pics she uploaded:

On the work front, the actress was last seen in "Chhalaang". She has Omung Kumar's "Janhit Mein Jaari" and "Hurdang" in the pipeline, and also stars in the horror film "Chhorii".