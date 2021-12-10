Obsessed with Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding pics? So is Ananya Panday!

New Delhi: Young star Ananya Panday shared a hilarious post about newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif which has got the internet smiling today. The 'Student Of The Year 2' actress had shared pictures from her latest photoshoot on Instagram on Dec 10 and then got the attention of her fans by writing about VicKat.

She wrote, "I know everyone’s looking at Katrina Vicky’s wedding pictures (because same) but hiii."

Take a look at the post:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's fairytale romance and grand wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan got people hooked, booked and cooked for days together. Finally, the actress dropped their first photos as Man and Wife, looking every bit gorgeous.

The Sabyasachi couple opted for a famous designer's wedding collection, which added a royal tinge to their wedding at the heritage hotel. Katrina Kaif's Tiffany Soleste blue Sapphire diamond engagement ring in platinum is priced at Rs 7,40,708.

While Katrina looked breathtaking in a red lehenga set designed by renowned brand Sabyasachi, Vicky had donned a fancy sherwani with subtle embroidery on it. The duo had captioned their Instagram post with a heartwarming caption, asking for their friends, family and fans' blessings.