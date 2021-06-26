On Arjun Kapoor's birthday, his sister Anshula Kapoor cherishes their bond with adorable childhood pic!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor turned a year older this Saturday (June 26) and his friends and family have been showering him with wishes all day long. His closest confidant and sister Anshula also took this opportunity to wish him on this special occasion. She took to Instagram to share an unseen childhood pic of the duo where Arjun Kapoor is seen taking care of his younger sister. The picture will surely melt your heart and remind you of your siblings!

She wrote in the caption, "The best man I know, Happy birthday bhai @arjunkapoor. You are my home. Always and forever. Love you"

Check out her heartwarming birthday wish:

In an interview with Zee Digital, Arjun had mentioned that his go-to person has always been his sister Anshula. He said, "My go-to person has to be Anshula, we have spent so much time together, she's my sister and we live together."

Arjun Kapoor's late-night birthday bash was held at Taj Lands End Colaba where after a long hiatus, several stars were spotted under one roof.

From family - sister Anshula, Janhvi, Khushi, Mohit Marwah and others were clicked. Looking all stylish and dapper, his celeb friends such as Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, South hottie Vijay Deverakonda among others were spotted at Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash.