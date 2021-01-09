On Farah Khan’s Birthday find out why Karan Johar had rejected her marriage proposal

New Delhi: Farah Khan and Karan Johar have been friends for a very long time, she made a cameo appearance in his debut film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. In their two and a half decade long friendship, the actress had also once proposed to Karan but he rejected her.

On Farah Khan’s birthday, here’s a fun fact about her past and her relationship with her previous flame, Karan Johar.

She is currently married to Shirish Kunder and has three children - Divya, Anya and Czar.

A while ago in an appearance on the talk show ‘Yaaron Ki Baaraat’, hosted by Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Karan Johar said that Farah was interested in him at one point - “bohot koshish ki thi mere saath (she pursued me a lot).” She had admitted that this fact was true.

He also spoke about a time when they were shooting ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ in Scotland and Farah tried to get into his Hotel room in the middle of the night claiming there was a ghost in her room.

He said, “Beech raat ko, ek ladki jab kisi ladke ke kamre mein aa jaati hai yeh bahana leke ki mere kamre mein bhoot hai... Main kya jo bhoot se rhyme karta hai woh hoon (In the middle of the night, when a girl comes to a boy’s room claiming that there is a ghost in her room… Am I an idiot to fall for it)?”

When asked why he didn’t accept Farah Khan’s proposal, he said there were some technical problems. “Television ka tower bhi chalna chahiye, so I said iss TV ko off hi kar do. That is why maine bol diya no (The television tower needs to work as well, so I said let’s just turn off this TV. That is why I said no),” Karan explained.

On the work front, Farah Khan will be directing a new film which will be produced by Rohit Shetty. Reports suggest that the film may be a remake of the 1982 hit Satte Pe Satta.