On Father's Day, Akshay Kumar thanks his dad for 'love and wisdom', shares pics with kids Aarav, Nitara

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar celebrated the ocassion of Father's Day with a heartfelt post dedicated to his father Hari Om Bhatia and his kids Aarav and Nitara.

Akshay took to Instagram to share the post and the 'Khiladi' of Bollywood got quite emotional on the day as he thanked his dad for the 'ocean of love and wisdom' he provided him with. He shared a collage of three pictures, a monochrome one with his father, one with his dashing son Aarav and another with his adorable daughter Nitara.

In the caption, he wrote, "My father gave me an ocean of love and wisdom. If I’ve been able to pass on even a few drops to my kids, my work here is well done!

Happy #FathersDay to all."

Check out his emotional post:

Father's Day is dedicated to all the proud daddies, father figures and whoever influenced your life like a father. This day honours and respects such figures. It is usually celebrated on the third Sunday of June and so this year it was celebrated on June 20.

On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in Abhishek Sharma's 'Ram Setu' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. He will also be seen in 'Housefull 5', 'Atrangi Re', 'Bell Bottom' and 'Sooryavanshi'.