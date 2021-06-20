हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

On Father's Day, Akshay Kumar thanks his dad for 'love and wisdom', shares pics with kids Aarav, Nitara

On Father's Day 2021, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar shared a heartfelt post on Instagram for his father and thanked him for the 'ocean of love and wisdom' his dad blessed him with.

On Father&#039;s Day, Akshay Kumar thanks his dad for &#039;love and wisdom&#039;, shares pics with kids Aarav, Nitara
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Akshay Kumar

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar celebrated the ocassion of Father's Day with a heartfelt post dedicated to his father Hari Om Bhatia and his kids Aarav and Nitara.

Akshay took to Instagram to share the post and the 'Khiladi' of Bollywood got quite emotional on the day as he thanked his dad for the 'ocean of love and wisdom' he provided him with. He shared a collage of three pictures, a monochrome one with his father, one with his dashing son Aarav and another with his adorable daughter Nitara.

In the caption, he wrote, "My father gave me an ocean of love and wisdom. If I’ve been able to pass on even a few drops to my kids, my work here is well done!
Happy #FathersDay to all."

Check out his emotional post:

 

Father's Day is dedicated to all the proud daddies, father figures and whoever influenced your life like a father. This day honours and respects such figures. It is usually celebrated on the third Sunday of June and so this year it was celebrated on June 20.

On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in Abhishek Sharma's 'Ram Setu' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. He will also be seen in 'Housefull 5', 'Atrangi Re',  'Bell Bottom' and 'Sooryavanshi'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Akshay KumarFather's dayFather's Day 2021father's day celebrationAkshay Kumar fatherAkshay Kumar kids
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut reveals yoga helped her mother avoid heart surgery, says she's 'healthiest in the family' now

Must Watch

PT6M33S

UP Election 2022: CM's face will be decided after elections, says Swami Prasad Maurya